Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,492 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Cognex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth $2,422,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

CGNX opened at $84.31 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.81 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

