Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCM. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,916,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 104,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,030,000 after purchasing an additional 136,387 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 30.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,687,000 after purchasing an additional 770,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 875.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 399,369 shares during the period. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hutchison China MediTech alerts:

HCM stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.