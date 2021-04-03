Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 24,726 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,195 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 465,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST opened at $58.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.99.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

