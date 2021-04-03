Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,824 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CONE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 29.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 526,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,871,000 after buying an additional 92,776 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,167,000 after buying an additional 92,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 33.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

