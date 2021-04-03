Analysts Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report $60.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.42 million and the highest is $60.72 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $66.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.60 million to $259.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $268.12 million, with estimates ranging from $257.38 million to $273.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

BNFT stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $13.91. 330,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,340. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

