Analysts Anticipate Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.24). Cree reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CREE. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

Shares of CREE opened at $115.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $129.90.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,455,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cree by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $92,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cree by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after purchasing an additional 482,845 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Cree by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $82,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,793,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

