Analysts Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.34 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report $22.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.29 million. Omeros reported sales of $23.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $97.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.35 million to $105.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $70.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMER. Maxim Group increased their price target on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

OMER opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $189,525.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $732,074 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

