Analysts Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.44 Million

Analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to post $114.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.36 million. Universal Display reported sales of $112.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $551.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.80 million to $560.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $676.71 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $700.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 5.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Universal Display by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.14. 409,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,162. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $117.88 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

