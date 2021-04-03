Analysts Set American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Price Target at $152.70

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK stock opened at $150.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $110.95 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

