Analysts Set Expectations for Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest forecasts that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 26th. Peel Hunt lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

