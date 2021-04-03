Analysts Set J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Price Target at GBX 221.67

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 221.67 ($2.90).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 238.60 ($3.12) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 234.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 221.58. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 263.40 ($3.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,193.00.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

