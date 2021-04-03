Analysts Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target at $25.06

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Insiders sold 62,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,132 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

