Analysts Set Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) PT at $15.75

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYA shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 907,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,952. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.14 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Paya during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Paya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

