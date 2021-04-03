Analysts Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Price Target at C$6.18

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.18.

A number of research firms have commented on PEY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$5.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$898.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$1.47 and a one year high of C$6.57.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$116.02 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,465.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,148,034.16. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$489,078. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $206,900.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

