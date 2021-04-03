Analysts Set The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Target Price at $50.60

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,191,470.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,975.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.58. 134,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Joint has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a market cap of $644.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.82 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

