Analysts Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target at $109.89

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.89.

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Visteon in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Visteon by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 76,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Visteon by 301.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Visteon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visteon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period.

Shares of VC stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,298. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. Visteon has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.82.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

