ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Up 8.2%

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.07. 33,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,491,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.99.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,467.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,638,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

