AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 248.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 362,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $878.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

