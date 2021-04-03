Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.