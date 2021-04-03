Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

APLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $132,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,719,138.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,750 shares of company stock worth $1,141,370 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.