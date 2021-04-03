Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) vs. Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Financial Comparison

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Xeris Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 3 10 1 2.86 Xeris Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $61.62, suggesting a potential upside of 42.30%. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 188.25%. Given Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xeris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$304.71 million ($4.64) -9.33 Xeris Pharmaceuticals $2.72 million 99.10 -$125.58 million ($4.81) -0.94

Xeris Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Apellis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xeris Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A -336.93% -78.28% Xeris Pharmaceuticals -2,037.97% -435.27% -91.81%

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis. The company is also developing APL-9, which is in single ascending dose Phase I randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled clinical trials for the prevention of immune system activation coincident with adeno-associated virus for intravenous administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) for the advancement of pegcetacoplan, a C3 therapy for the treatment of multiple rare diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is Gvoke HypoPen for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise ready-to-use glucagon that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia, exercise-induced hypoglycemia in diabetes, bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems, congenital hyperinsulinism, and hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; and hypoglycemia associated with intermittent and chronic conditions. In addition, it develops ready-to-use diazepam formulation, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of Dravet syndrome and acute repetitive seizures in patients with epilepsy; and Pramlintide-Insulin co-formulation that is Phase II clinical trials for treating type 1 and 2 diabetes. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

