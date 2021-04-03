Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.35

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APEMY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 2.14.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Aperam S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $2.5166 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

About Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

