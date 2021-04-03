Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Aphria alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 650.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APHA stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,833,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,861,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. Aphria has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.