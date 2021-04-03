Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s share price rose 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $143.72 and last traded at $142.70. Approximately 13,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,253,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.95.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -249.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Insiders sold a total of 241,174 shares of company stock worth $58,006,631 in the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Appian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Appian by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Appian by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

