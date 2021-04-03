Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Trading 11.4% Higher

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s share price traded up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.24 and last traded at $49.02. 2,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 149,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

