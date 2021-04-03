Apria (NYSE:APR) Trading Down 6.9%

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. 4,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 279,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apria from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.53.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Apria Company Profile (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

