Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Aptiv by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Aptiv by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,033,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,708,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $140.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.68 and a 200-day moving average of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

