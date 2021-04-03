Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Oppenheimer

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APTO. Jonestrading began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

