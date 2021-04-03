Aragon Court Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $128,350.00 (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $18.16 million and $128,350.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aragon Court has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00051322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.52 or 0.00669737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00069171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00027991 BTC.

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court (ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

