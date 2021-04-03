Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,075,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,036 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $41,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 25.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Aramark by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Aramark by 365.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 360,030 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 11.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Aramark by 28.7% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

