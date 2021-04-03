ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of MT opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 118,250 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 10.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 53.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at $559,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

