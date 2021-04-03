Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,819 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,045,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 582.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 514,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 438,845 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 489,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 289,249 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 784,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 229,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

