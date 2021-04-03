Argon (ARGON) Price Hits $0.29

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 29% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $15.78 million and $4.75 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Argon has traded 69.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00072919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.08 or 0.00302077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.15 or 0.00742176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00088856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00026938 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00015312 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 55,215,880 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

