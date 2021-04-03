ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,197.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 135,563 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Paul John Balson boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

