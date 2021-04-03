Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Shares of ATHX opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -1.54.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athersys news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $77,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Athersys by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 1,242,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 533,510 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 2,539.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 352,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 339,031 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 710.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 121,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys Company Profile

