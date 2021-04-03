Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells $291,000.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAWW. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

