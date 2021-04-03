AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $162.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $160.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.35.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB opened at $186.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $130.27 and a 1-year high of $195.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.