Avitas Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 247,748 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $211,726,000 after acquiring an additional 129,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $200.72 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $201.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.19. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

