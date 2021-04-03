Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,271 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,615,000 after purchasing an additional 283,238 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,361,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,565,000 after purchasing an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

Atlassian stock opened at $223.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of -123.24, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $126.54 and a twelve month high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

