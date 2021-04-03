Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,545,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 265,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.23.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $133.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.78. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $86.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

