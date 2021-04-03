Avitas Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 114.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,736 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,256 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,979,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $44,582,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $37,073,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

