Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $183.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.06. The stock had a trading volume of 390,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $60.55 and a 1-year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 20,200 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $3,072,622.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,999,574.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 13,100 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.98, for a total value of $1,990,938.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,108.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,601 shares of company stock worth $12,206,707. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

