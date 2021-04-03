Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $57.50 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

