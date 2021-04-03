Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. Aytu Biopharma has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aytu Biopharma will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,365,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

