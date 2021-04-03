B. Riley Begins Coverage on Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.25 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.53.

LAC opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

