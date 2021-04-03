B. Riley Raises Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $21.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

CLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.91.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $8,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 533,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $2,497,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,373 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

