Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will report sales of $121.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.30 million and the highest is $122.11 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $108.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $491.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $488.19 million to $494.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $517.32 million, with estimates ranging from $508.22 million to $524.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Insiders sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 16.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.93. The stock had a trading volume of 175,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,102. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.25. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

