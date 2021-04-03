Balancer Reaches Market Capitalization of $408.72 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Balancer has a market cap of $408.72 million and approximately $95.04 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Balancer coin can now be bought for $58.86 or 0.00098555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00054288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.48 or 0.00682273 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00070762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028230 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

