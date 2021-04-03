Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,542 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Ball worth $39,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BLL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.49. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

