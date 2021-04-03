Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BLHEF opened at $172.75 on Friday. Bâloise has a fifty-two week low of $139.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.51.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bâloise in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Bâloise

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

